Hanging Lake, one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado, faces a long road to recovery after mudslides tore through the area.
According to forest service officials, Hanging Lake will remain closed for the foreseeable future and is unlikely to be reopened this year and possibly even next. The trail to the lake suffered major damage resulting from multiple large mudslides that hit several weeks ago. The mudslides left Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon shut down for nearly two weeks.
"Bridges have been completely destroyed or severely damaged and there are mudslides blocking large sections of the trail. The Hanging Lake Trail is not safe and impassable in some areas and will remain closed for the foreseeable future,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.
"This is not a minor trail reroute, it's really a complete reconstruction that is needed, but we do have some good news," stated Fitzwilliams. "The lake itself and the boardwalk around the lake is in great shape. The lake is clearing up from its chocolate milk color from a couple weeks ago. Fish are still alive, they are still swimming around in there."
Hanging Lake is situated at 7,323 feet above sea level in Glenwood Canyon, just east of Glenwood Springs. This is the same area of last summer's Grizzly Creek Fire, which scorched a total of 32,261 acres, creating a problematic burn scar that increased mudslide and flooding risk.
According to the Glenwood Springs website, reservations may be cancelled by guests at any time, with nearly 15,000 reservations for upcoming dates having been made. Visitors will have the opportunity to donate their reservation fee to a restoration fund for Hanging Lake, the trail, and welcome area. Non-cancelled reservation fees will be used by the city to help with restoration of Hanging Lake.
Individuals who want to cancel their reservation should review their confirmation email and follow the cancellation instructions or email info@hanginglakeexpress.com. A refund will be issued in a timely manner to those who choose this option.
The reservation system at Hanging Lake was implemented in recent years following an increase in popularity of the destination. More than 1,000 people were visiting the trails on busy days, with that number now capped at around 600.
“We know this is difficult news for the many people who cherish Hanging Lake,” Fitzwilliams said. “It’s also tough for the community and those of us who have worked to protect this iconic Colorado destination. We are committed to doing everything we can to reconstruct the trail as soon as funds become available.”
Editor's Note: Please respect all trail closures. For current information about Hanging Lake, please visit, visitglenwood.com, and for updates on road conditions and closures, please visit CoTrip.org.
