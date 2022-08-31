According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM.
The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office.
While it might sound a bit wild that an explosive device was found in a mountainous area that gets explored by the public, it's actually not that uncommon.
Throughout the winter season, these devices are used to keep the mountains safe and sometimes, devices simply don't go off as intended.
For example, in 2019, the Colorado Department of Transportation – which typically isn't involved with on-resort mitigation – used more than 1,500 explosive ordnances in backcountry areas that they're responsible for maintaining. Of those explosives, 22 didn't detonate.
Generally, these unexploded ordnances end up in rugged, rarely trafficked areas and pose little risk to the public, but it's still important to know what to do if you happen to encounter one.
If you find something suspicious in the backcountry or at a ski resort – with these devices often described as a 'torpedo-like' device – don't touch it or attempt to collect it. Instead, report it to authorities and try to detail the location with as many specifics as possible.
