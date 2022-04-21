Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM.
The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
According to Montrose Daily Press, five people were injured during the explosion, one critically. All were transported to the hospital. Injured parties are believed to be employees of Hartman Brothers. An initial press release from Montrose Fire Protection District on the matter said four were injured.
Only the Hartman Brothers building was impacted. At last report, the fire was under control.
An official cause behind the fire has not been released. Authorities did note that oxygen and other flammable gasses were present at the medical supply facility, resulting in the need for extreme caution while fighting the blaze. The official press release stated that "crews were able to keep additional gas tanks safe from explosion, which limited the amount of damage to the structure." That implies that at least one tank exploded, though the release cut short of confirming that a tank explosion was the cause of the initial explosion and fire.
"We lost a building, but we saved a block," said Montrose Fire Protection District Chief Tad Rowan of the incident, "I am proud of the quick work of our responders in immediately providing protection to the other flammable gases on site. This plan of attack limited the damage to the structure and the area. Our hearts go out to the individuals impacted by today’s incident, and to our community for the fire damage to a historic downtown building. I am grateful to our local and regional agencies that assisted with today’s response."
The fire protection district thanked the following organizations for their help in the response: Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse, WestCO Regional Dispatch, Olathe Fire Protection District, Delta Fire Department, Black Hills Energy, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, City of Montrose Public Works, and Delta Montrose Electric Association.
Montrose is a city of about 20,000 residents located on the western edge of Colorado. It is often a gateway to Telluride for many tourists.
