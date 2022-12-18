Crews from Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to reports of a fiery explosion along the Poudre River bike trail early on Sunday morning, according to officials from the organization.
The incident occurred on the trail between Shields Street and South Taft Hill Road at around 6:05 AM.
"PFA made a quick extinguishment and assisted in the transport of one individual with an unknown medical condition," officials said.
The cause of the fire and explosion is still under investigation, and no further information has been made available.
