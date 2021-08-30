FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, Mac Mega, center, rests with fellow firefighters from Oregon-based Grayback Forestery, at a camp for firefighters battling the Okanogan Complex Fire in Okanogan, Wash. Empty cow pastures on one day can be bustling with hundreds of firefighters the next as fire camps with colorful tent cities spring up. Truckloads of supplies and equipment are needed to keep wildland firefighters effective at fighting flames for weeks on end. The size of each camp is determined by the size and complexity of the wildfire. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)