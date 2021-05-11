It might be the middle of May, but snow is still falling in Colorado and the avalanche danger is still here.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is forecasting the avalanche danger in the northern mountains as “considerable," for both Tuesday and Wednesday. This means that there are dangerous avalanche conditions present and that cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making is essential.
The avalanche danger scale has five levels, including low (1), moderate (2), considerable (3), high (4) and extreme (5).
The CAIC suggests avoiding any areas with steep slopes near or above treeline, especially those with recent deposits of wind-drifted snow.
"You can easily trigger dangerous avalanches," warned the CAIC. "Avoid slopes near & above treeline, steeper than 30 degrees, with more than 8 inches of new snow."
So far this 2020-21 avalanche season, 19 people have been caught in slides, 14 buried and 12 killed. That's double the death rate compared to last avalanche season, with 26 caught, 7 buried, and 6 killed.
Editor's Note: Always carry a beacon, shovel, and probe and know how to use them. Check the latest forecast at the CAIC before heading out into the backcountry.
