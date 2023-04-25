The risk for grasshopper outbreaks will be low for much of Colorado this summer, save some regions of Routt County where the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has forecasted 15-plus grasshoppers to be present per square yard of outdoor space.
The prediction was laid out in the service's 2023 Rangeland Grasshopper Hazard Survey, which analyzed data from adult grasshopper specimens in fall of last year.
As illustrated on the map below, a large portion (the area shaded in red) of Routt County could be impacted.
According to the USDA, not all grasshopper infestations or outbreaks call for management, because not all grasshopper species significantly damage rangelands. However, mitigation could be necessary if grasshopper populations threaten rangeland forage.
In a report by Colorado State University, researchers stated that local outbreak mitigation techniques typically include using sprays or baits to kill the insects.
"Grasshoppers can be the most noticeable and damaging insects to yards and fields. They also are among those most difficult to control, since they are highly mobile. For many reasons, grasshopper populations fluctuate greatly from year to year, and may cause serious damage during periodic outbreaks," the report reads.
Still, the current grasshopper forecast is not necessarily set in stone. Weather could still change the outcome of grasshopper hatches.
"For example, cold, wet weather is very destructive to newly hatched grasshoppers. However, very dry winter and spring conditions also can be harmful to survival since required tender new plant growth is not available," the CSU report reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Too bad wolves don't eat grasshoppers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.