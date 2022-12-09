Any time a species is introduced or reintroduced into an ecosystem, a wide range of impacts can be expected. In the case of Colorado's plan to reintroduce the gray wolf to the state, both positive and negative impacts will likely occur, one reason why the decision to bring back this apex predator came down to such a tight vote.
Here's a breakdown of the positive and negative effects that experts expect, based on the recently released first draft of a wolf reintroduction plan:
Positive effects of reintroduction:
- Offtake of ungulates in management units where they are overpopulated
- Dispersal of wild ungulates that may result in habitat improvement due to less herbivory on vegetative communities
- Selective removal of individual diseased animals from herds
- Social, economic, or non-monetary values, such as intrinsic value, existence value, and other possible values for present and future generations
Negative effects of reintroduction:
- Depredation and harassment of livestock, herd dogs, and guard dogs
- Loss of pets and hobby animals
- Concentration of wild ungulates on private lands possibly resulting in property damage
- Reduced ungulate hunting or viewing opportunities and related economic considerations
- Reduced hunting license sales resulting in a reduction in recreational opportunity and decreased revenue for wildlife management
- Declines in ungulate populations or in ungulate recruitment rates
It's important to note that human safety isn't a direct concern listed as a major negative impact, though this is addressed in the draft plan as something that will be closely monitored. As stated in the plan, wolves could attack humans when afflicted with disease (rabies), when suffering from starvation, when humans are guarding livestock, when wolves are defensive over den sites, young, or food, and when wolves become too comfortable around humans. Humans most likely to interact with wolves include outdoor recreators and those involved in rangeland work.
See the first draft of the wolf reintroduction plan here.
