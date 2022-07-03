With Fourth of July just a day away, officials from the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) want to remind pet owners that fireworks can greatly stress out pets, especially dogs.
"For animals with noise phobias this holiday can be terrifying as they cannot control their reactions to the loud and unpredictable fireworks. Pet owners should learn the signs of noise phobias and practice pet safety at all times this holiday weekend," HSPPR said in a news release.
According to the release, common symptoms of noise phobias can include trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat, loss of bladder control.
In some severe cases continued loud noises, like those cause by fireworks, can trigger health issues in pets. If symptoms persist, it is important to get the animal to a vet.
It is unlikely for dogs to die from this sort of stress, but not entirely impossible.
HSPPR have offered the following tips to protect pets this weekend:
- Keep license and updated identification tags on them and make sure microchip information is up to date. HSPPR responds to an increased number of stray dog calls during the 4th of July. Keeping their licenses, ID’s, and microchip information up to date and on them at all times helps frightened runaways make it home faster.
- Take them on a walk. Before you leave, and before fireworks start walk your pet so they can have a bathroom break, and express some energy.
- Use a leash or carrier. If you have to go outside while fireworks are going off keep your pet close to you.
- Keep your pets at home. Even if your dog does not have noise phobias, fireworks can cause burns or other serious injuries to curious pets.
- If possible, keep pets in interior rooms. Keep them in a place they feel safe, and use calming music, not the television, to provide distraction.
- Provide them with an “escape”. Pets will often seek out a familiar crate, bed, or hiding spot during loud fireworks. Make sure they have access to a place they feel is their “own”.
- Be fire safe! Do not let your dog go near fireworks, lighter fluid, or matches. Sniffing or eating them could cause serious injury.
