Snowmass Village Ski Lifts Photo Credit: Josh Hild (iStock).

After a snowy week in Colorado, it's looking like most of the state will experience some dryness over the next couple days. However, that won't be the case for long.

A 'hazardous weather outlook' from the National Weather Service predicts that light snow will continue on northern Colorado peaks into Friday. At that point, the next snow-bearing system is expected to arrive in the mountains and possibly the plains on Sunday night, with mapping from the National Weather Service showing a 70 percent chance of snowfall in western Colorado on Monday.

The Service is also calling for the possibility of a much bigger storm later next week.

Experimental mapping from the service shows what they're calling a 'slight' risk of heavy snow from December 15 to December 21. Four American regions may experience severe winter weather during that time, including all of western Colorado and a large portion of southern Colorado.

See this depicted on the map below:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

