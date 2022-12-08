After a snowy week in Colorado, it's looking like most of the state will experience some dryness over the next couple days. However, that won't be the case for long.
A 'hazardous weather outlook' from the National Weather Service predicts that light snow will continue on northern Colorado peaks into Friday. At that point, the next snow-bearing system is expected to arrive in the mountains and possibly the plains on Sunday night, with mapping from the National Weather Service showing a 70 percent chance of snowfall in western Colorado on Monday.
The Service is also calling for the possibility of a much bigger storm later next week.
Experimental mapping from the service shows what they're calling a 'slight' risk of heavy snow from December 15 to December 21. Four American regions may experience severe winter weather during that time, including all of western Colorado and a large portion of southern Colorado.
See this depicted on the map below:
Find additional updates from the National Weather Service here.
