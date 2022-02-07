An experimental weather model produced by the National Weather Service shows that there is a slight chance for a 'heavy snow' event in Colorado from February 15 to 17. The chance of this taking place is about 20 percent, also expected to impact northern New Mexico and western Kansas if it does occur.
This is the only hazardous weather currently in the Colorado forecast through February 21, though that is subject to rapid change. Details remain vague, though will solidify as the potential weather event nears.
Temperatures during this period are expected to be above average in Colorado, as is general precipitation.
There's also a chance of light snow in the mountains on the nights of February 9 and 11.
Find additional forecasts from the National Weather Service here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.