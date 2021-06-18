Search and rescue crews continue to search for a local man that went missing on a notably rough stretch of the Crystal River, found north of Redstone, Colorado in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Described as an experienced kayaker, the man went missing while kayaking with a friend on Thursday evening. He went missing around 7:30 PM after becoming pinned in rough waters, soon separated from his kayak.
According to Parker Lathrop, the Chief Deputy of Operations with Aspen Fire Protection District, rising water levels during the evening have complicated the search. After 5 PM, water levels reportedly start to rise and without a dam on the river that can be used to control the flow, this makes search and rescue operations dangerous at this time and into the night.
The identity of the missing man has not been released pending notification of family, though it was stated that he is a well-known, well-connected local in Colorado's Roaring Fork Valley, which includes towns of Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Carbondale, and Basalt.
The section of the river where the kayaker went missing, known as 'Meatgrinder', is notoriously rough. According to American Whitewater, this stretch is rated as class five-plus on a difficult rating system that goes up to six. The 4.1-mile stretch of water is described as "fast-paced, stout, and full of sieves and undercuts."
