Following years of criticism and accusations of negligence by animal rights groups, the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Puerto Rico has been permanently closed. Now, some of the zoo's hundreds of displaced animals are en route to Colorado for a better life.
According to a Facebook post from the Wild Animal Sanctuary, which runs three locations in Colorado, the organization was called upon by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to help rescue animals living at a zoo in Puerto Rico following its permanent closure earlier this year.
"Sadly, there is a lone zoo on the island that began experiencing financial difficulties as far back as 2012 and the situation has continued to decline year after year. As a result, animals have suffered and perished on a continuous basis," the post reads.
According to the Wild Animal Sanctuary, the zoo's already troubling conditions were worsened in 2017 when the island was devastated by Hurricane Irma.
"As expected, the zoo had extensive damages. Although some animals escaped, and others perished… a significant number of the animals were able to survive. However, since very little was done to repair the zoo, it wasn’t long before the death toll began to rise again," officials said.
The sanctuary has reported that more than half of the zoo's animals died or disappeared as a result. Crews from the Wild Animal Sanctuary are now working to re-home these animals to accredited zoos and sanctuaries across the United States. According to the post, the organization will be sending several animals to their Colorado facilities, including African lions and black bears.
Officials from the Denver Zoo have announced that they will be taking in a red kangaroo, a crested porcupine, and a marabou stork.
"We’re fortunate to have the space, resources, and animal health and care expertise to provide the best possible care and home for these three animals; and glad we can assist in this coordinated effort with other organizations dedicated to the care and wellbeing of wildlife," said Bert Vescolani, president and CEO of the Denver Zoo.
Upon arrival to the zoo, the animals will be placed in quarantine and receive evaluations at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Wild Animal Sanctuary's efforts can find a link to donate here.
