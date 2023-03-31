The outdoor recreation landscape continues to evolve with the arrival of new gear and if the Hypershell exoskeleton comes to fruition, it could bring one of the most notable changes in recent history. The device assists in weight bearing, promising to allow someone to travel further and faster with less stress on their body. Not only would the Hypershell make activities like hiking and running less taxing, it would also make the natural landscape more accessible for those that wear it.
The Hypershell device attaches above each knee, wrapping around the waist. While it won't do the walking for a wearer, it seems like it would certainly help bear a significant portion of the load, making walking much easier.
A model promoted on Kickstarter, which has raised more than a million dollars already from more than 2,000 backers, promises to give hikers an extra horsepower of output, with a range of roughly 15 miles and the ability to function at about 12 miles per hour. The product is also designed to offset more than 60 pounds of weight, whether that's body weight or gear weight.
Another piece of technology included in the device is an 'AI Motion Engine', which adjusts to nine different sports, including running, riding, climbing, and more.
This begs the question of whether or not the use of a performance-enhancing exoskeleton will become the norm in future years. While other exoskeleton products exist, this seems to be one of the first that's marketed to the outdoor recreation community, coming in at a price point that's close to a new set of skis and bindings.
The retail price of the 'pro' model is set to be about $800, with a carbon fiber version available for $1,299. A slower, less capable model is also set to be released for $600.
Find a video review of the prototype below:
Find additional information here.
