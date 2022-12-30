According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue.
The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division Hut, found at 11,100 feet of elevation, when the faster friends she was with went ahead. At some point after that, the woman determined that she was too exhausted to reach the target hut and opted to call for help via the SOS feature on her Garmin InReach device.
The woman reported that she had food, but that her water was frozen.
A set of new coordinates from the woman revealed that she was attempting to turn back to the trailhead. She then reported to authorities that someone from her group that had reached the hut turned back for her, but that she was too exhausted to continue. She was laying in an emergency blanket for warmth.
Eight members of Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed into the field to rescue the skier at about 6:13 PM. By 9:05 PM, the rescuers returned the skier to trailhead, cold, but otherwise in good condition.
Thankfully, this skier had a Garmin InReach device that she was able to use to call for help. Any time a group separates in the backcountry, it can greatly increase the risk factor, especially if members are left behind due to lack of speed or energy. This is generally a bad move.
The skier's frozen water is another important factor to note in this rescue mission. Using insulated carriers for water and insulated hoses for bladder-style drinking devices can be crucial to make sure water is accessible in frigid temperatures. One trick is to store water bottles upside down to prevent freezing around the opening of the bottle, though this can only work in the short term – eventually, in cold temperatures the entire bottle will freeze.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
