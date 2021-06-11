The National Weather Service has activated an 'excessive heat watch' in parts of western Colorado in the area of Grand Junction.
In effect through Friday evening, the watch warns of temperatures in the range of 100 to 110 degrees, capable of resulting in heat-related illness, "particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."
If you're in this part of the state, including the area surrounding towns of Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade, it is recommended that you stay out of the sun, if possible. If you'll be outside, plan ahead by bringing extra water to the trailhead. Pet owners should also be aware of how the heat my effect their animals, too.
According to crowd-sourced radars on Weather Underground, temperatures in the Grand Junction area are in the upper 80s, as of 2:30 PM. Delta is hotter, in the 90s.
It's also worth noting that this part of the state is currently under an 'air quality alert', as well. Because of this coupled with the heat, it's probably best to limit physical activity outside today in impacted areas.
