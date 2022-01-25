According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire that sparked in early December of 2021 may have been started intentionally.
After crews extinguished a blaze located off of Tigiwon Road near Minturn, they discovered clues that pointed to someone lighting the fire on purpose. A press release on the matter didn't address what exactly that evidence was.
Authorities are now asking the public for help in recounting any suspicious activity that may have taken place in the area found on the map below.
While the press release on the matter doesn't give an exact date of suspicious activity, Eagle River Fire Protection District did respond to a small wildfire in the location described in the release on December 5. That fire was reported to be a tenth of an acre and was quickly contained.
Anyone with information about a possible suspect or the incident should contact the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Scott Peterson can be reached at 970-376-7055. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip at 970-328-7007. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for a tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.
Minturn is located near Vail, Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.