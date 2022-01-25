A fire that sparked south of Minturn on December 5. Photo Credit: Eagle River Fire Protection District.

According to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire that sparked in early December of 2021 may have been started intentionally.

After crews extinguished a blaze located off of Tigiwon Road near Minturn, they discovered clues that pointed to someone lighting the fire on purpose. A press release on the matter didn't address what exactly that evidence was.

Authorities are now asking the public for help in recounting any suspicious activity that may have taken place in the area found on the map below.

Map: Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

While the press release on the matter doesn't give an exact date of suspicious activity, Eagle River Fire Protection District did respond to a small wildfire in the location described in the release on December 5. That fire was reported to be a tenth of an acre and was quickly contained.

Anyone with information about a possible suspect or the incident should contact the Eagle County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Scott Peterson can be reached at 970-376-7055. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip at 970-328-7007. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for a tip that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Minturn is located near Vail, Colorado.

Spencer McKee

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

