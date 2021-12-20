Photo Credit: Wheat Ridge Police Department.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department is on the hunt for individuals that cut down evergreen trees that had been planted in a local park.

According to the department, the destruction of the trees was first discovered late last week, with multiple trees cut down or damaged in Anderson Park. The crime is considered criminal mischief and could result in hefty fines in the event of a conviction.

The department released an image that showed the remnants of a large tree with the top portion cut off. Whether or not the damage and removal of the trees may be tied to Christmas was not addressed. Anyone looking to acquire a tree for their home should make sure it is done legally or purchased from a reliable seller.

"These trees take a lot of hard work and dedication to grow, as well as many years to become established," wrote the department on Facebook.

The public has been asked to help solve the case, sharing information that may help the police department at 303-237-2220.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

