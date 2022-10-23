Have you ever seen an elk wearing a collar in Colorado?
Don't worry, no one has tried to take it on a walk around the neighborhood. Actually, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) uses tracking collars to collect data about the state's elk herds.
"These collars are used to obtain valuable tracking data our biologists rely on to make science-based management decisions," the department said.
"Hunters, please save that collar! If you happen to harvest a deer or elk with a tracking collar, we'd appreciate you returning it (undamaged, if possible) to any CPW office statewide. The collars can easily be removed by loosening two bolts, as you can see on the picture below," CPW said.
According to the department, by returning the collars, hunters can have access to interesting information about their harvested animal.
