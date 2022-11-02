According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
"This has been a really hard decision, but Town [of Nederland] put the nail in the coffin when their wrap report stated that they would like to keep the festival in Nederland but refuse to work with the festival's current owners again and stipulated that Guercio Field could no longer be used," read a press release from organizers.
The quirky festival is designed to celebrate the story of Bredo Morstel, a Norwegian native whose body was discovered cryogenically frozen in a Nederland shed in 1995. Morstel had died in 1989 and was transported to the United States by family members, who put his body under dry ice.
In 2022, the festival returned after a COVID-related hiatus, attracting 20,000-plus attendees and more than 200 musicians. Coffin Races are also a popular happening of the event.
According to organizers, bringing the event back in 2022 post-pandemic tripled budget expenditures compared to previous years, with 20 inches of snow that fell on the night before the event also adding to the costs.
Organizers seem intent on putting a plan in place to bring back the event in 2024, if possible, after reassessing their approach.
