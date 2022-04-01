A much larger version of the now-infamous 'big blue picture frame' has been installed at Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, according to reports.
The first blue frame appeared in the park in 2017 during an effort to rebrand Colorado Springs as "Olympic City, USA." After heavy criticism from the public, the city removed the frame shortly after its debut.
"The original execution of the frame was admittedly flawed," said one official. "The 12-foot frame was far too small to be awe-inspiring for passersby, not doing the stunning park justice. Over the last five years, we have worked with some of the state's best engineers to create a blue picture frame worthy of the Garden of the Gods."
The new frame stands 30 feet tall and 45 feet wide. To make room for the colossal frame, 25 parking spaces have been removed from the park's main lot, the release said.
Organizers of the effort hope that the larger, more prominent frame and its location in a more heavily-trafficked area will help boost its popularity among tourists and locals, alike.
"People weren't stopping frequently enough, opting to take photos without the frame included. Admittedly, the smaller size did make it difficult for large groups to fit into the space without blocking the background," one official said.
Though the project has rallied support from some, its critics are already calling for the frame to be removed. An online petition was created around the same time witnesses reported the addition to the park.
In a tweet, one prominent official said of the complaints, "Haters gonna hate."
Editor's note: Settle down, this entire article is just an April Fools' Day joke. The City of Colorado Springs isn't planning to install an even larger sign at Garden of the Gods – at least as far as we know. Remember, it's April 1st! Don't get fooled again. This is one of two pieces from us to watch out for, both of which have a similar footer, as seen here.
