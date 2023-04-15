Crews are working to contain a new wildfire, dubbed the North Creek fire, just east of Pueblo in Beulah, according to officials from the Pueblo Fire Department.
The fire started near the 3600 block of North Creek Road at around 1:00 PM on Saturday, and is being driven by windy conditions.
Fire officials are reporting that the blaze has grown to approximately 50 acres and is 0 percent contained as of 12:58 PM.
Evacuation orders have since been issued:
"Evacuation notice for Red mountain youth camp, west to the county line. [There are] 20 homes in the evacuation zone and residents can report to the evacuation center at Roncoli middle school in Pueblo. Incident command is located at 3621 North creek in Beulah," officials said.
Livestock animals, other than horses, are being evacuated to the Colorado State Fair Grounds, according to the fire department. Horses can be taken to the 4 BARS Ranch at 6625 State Highway 7.
The Humane Society of the Pike Peak Region at 4600 Eagleridge Place is receiving evacuated domestic animals.
This is a developing story.
