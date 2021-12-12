Several homes were evacuated in Fort Collins after a grassfire sparked on Sunday afternoon, according to Poudre Fire Authority in a tweet.
The fire started at around 3:30 PM and is located near West County Road 78 and North County Road 17, officials say.
"Less than 10 homes were evacuated. Responders are ensuring everyone is out and accounted for," Poudre Fire authority said in a tweet.
Crews have halted fire growth to the north and east, the fire authority announced.
No injuries have been reported.
