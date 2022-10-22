The burning dry grass with opaque dense bluish smoke

Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. 

The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at the time of publication is 0 percent contained. 

I-25 between Exit 122 and 119 has been closed while crews battle the flames, according to CDOT. 

As of 1:27 PM, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View, and other homes in that general area, officials announced.

This is a developing story. 

