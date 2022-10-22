Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire.
The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at the time of publication is 0 percent contained.
I-25 between Exit 122 and 119 has been closed while crews battle the flames, according to CDOT.
#I25 southbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Exit 122 - Pikes Peak International Raceway and Exit 119 - Rancho Colorado Boulevard. Slower speeds advised. Seek alternate route, use caution, expect delays https://t.co/ywpnznlEpA— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 22, 2022
As of 1:27 PM, mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Donner Pass View, Sugar Foot Point, Dude Ranch Point, High Plans View, Gold Dust Trail, Vigilante View, and other homes in that general area, officials announced.
Big brush fire over by Pikes Peak International Raceway in Fountain. High winds could threaten homes … heavy smoke along I-25. @csgazette #ColoradoSpringsFire #coloradoSprings pic.twitter.com/oRYxzy0LAE— Jon Mitchell (@byJonMitchell) October 22, 2022
This is a developing story.
