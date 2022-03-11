On March 11, a press release was issued in Colorado Springs detailing the arrival of electric vehicle charging stations in Colorado's state parks as part of the "Recharge Where You Recharge" program.
An EV charger was unveiled at Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs – one of 84 planned state park charging stations.
The organization behind the plan is Environment Colorado.
“Finally, Coloradans won’t have to choose between having an electric vehicle and visiting the parks they love,” said Rex Wilmouth, senior program director for Environment Colorado. “We need to have charging infrastructure in the same places we escape to for relief. Environment Colorado is excited that every state park will install electric vehicle chargers and make it easy for visitors to recharge their vehicles while they recharge their souls in nature.”
The program is being powered by electric vehicle company Rivian, who says they will pay for the installation and maintenance of the stations for 25 years. Rivian specializes in creating what they call 'Electric Adventure Vehicles.'
While Rivian is creating the charger, they'll work on any US-made plug-in vehicle. The model that is being installed will take a few hours to recharge the typical EV battery.
Because Rivian is covering the costs of the program, this effort is quite unique. No taxpayer money will be spent on adding the stations and any electricity cost to the state will likely be passed on to the user.
Officials are hopeful the program could become a model for other states.
According to the release, more than 19 million people visited Colorado's state parks in 2020. The massive popularity has increased the demand to make parks more accessible to electric vehicle drivers.
According to CPR, Governor Jared Polis has set the goal of a million electric vehicles on Colorado's roads by 2030. This would be a 2800% increase from the current estimate of 34,500 vehicles. The Colorado Energy Office is also expecting big gains in the EV market through 2030, predicting that more than 800,000 EVs would be on the road by then. If that 800,000 number is hit, that will represent about 12 percent of the market share in Colorado.
One reason many people are hesitant to purchase an electric vehicle can be the lack of chargers in some places, particularly rural or remote areas.
By adding chargers to state parks, it not only makes these areas more accessible, but it also encourages their use. If the only place someone can charge their car is a state park, it's easy to guess where that person will be spending a little bit of time.
In other news, the price of a state park pass is going way down in 2023 and getting it will be more convenient. This is also a move to help make Colorado's state parks more accessible for all residents.
Those looking to visit a state park in Colorado can find more information here. And remember, always follow the principles of Leave No Trace.
