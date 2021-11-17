An update released at noon on Wednesday by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office stated that the Kruger Rock fire, located near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, has grown to 140 acres. Current containment of the blaze is at 15 percent.
At last report, the Kruger Rock fire was 133 acres, as of Tuesday night, also with 15 percent containment.
Despite the uptick in acreage, cool weather and decreased winds are making the fight against the fire easier.
Highway 36 has reopened and several places that were under a mandatory evacuation order have shifted to a voluntary evacuation order, as can be seen on the map below – voluntary is in yellow, mandatory is in red. Based on the mapping, evacuation orders are no longer underway at all on the east side of Highway 36.
The reduction in evacuation orders is a good sign that progress in the fight against the blaze is being made.
Find official updates on the wildfire here.
