As Colorado starts to warm up, dryness has started to increase in several parts of the state following weeks of drought relief.
As of this week, the entirety of Denver County has entered into technical drought, up from roughly three percent last week, according to the US Drought Monitor. It's worth noting that this level of drought is rated as level one of four levels of severity.
The last time all of Denver was in drought was August of 2022.
Statewide, drought has ticked upward to include 44 percent of the state, an increase over last week's 40 percent.
A pocket of more severe drought has appeared in the Pueblo area, also extending into Custer and Fremont counties.
While dryness has increased along the Front Range, nearly all of the western half of Colorado is not considered to be abnormally dry.
Find more information about drought in Colorado here.
