Enjoy an escape to the mountains while relaxing in your own private sauna and enjoying stunning views surrounding this Airbnb cabin rental in Colorado.
The Hygge Chalet and Sauna is located on 3.5 acres of private forest in Grant, offering the perfect mountain getaway for up to four guests. Inside the newly renovated 1970's a-frame cabin, which sits at 9,000 feet, the entire place is decked out in stylish mountain decor.
The mountain property is inspired by "hygge (hu-geh), a Danish word for the feeling of coziness, well-being, and simple pleasures," according to the listing.
Visitors will find an outdoor steam sauna and two decks that provide breathtaking views of the mountains, as well as cafe lights, a gas grill, picnic table, hammocks, and Adirondack chairs.
There's plenty of beauty to explore in the area, including a private hiking trail that can be accessed from the property, traveling into national forest lands.
Location: The a-frame cabin is located right off of Highway 285, providing nearby access to the mountain town of Georgetown and Guanella Pass. It's also 40 minutes to Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, one hour to downtown Denver, and an hour and half to Boulder.
Details: Sleeps up to four guests, two bedrooms, two beds, and one bath.
Amenities: There are two memory foam queen-size beds, one in the loft and the other in the bedroom. The kitchen is fully equipped with high-quality cookware, dining essentials, and basic spices and oils. Additionally, the coffee bar comes stocked with Chemex coffee, tea, and hot chocolate. Other amenities include books, board games, an iPad for movies, music, a Bluetooth speaker, a gas fireplace, and robes, slippers, and eucalyptus oil for the sauna.
It's important to note that 4WD is required from November through April.
This Airbnb stay is bookable for around $175 per night. For more details or bookings, please click here.
Editor's Note: Please follow all county and state public health orders. COVID-19 restrictions may also be in place. Always check prior to planning your travels. Find the updated county-to-county COVID-19 dial status here.
