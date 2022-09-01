One energy company that services Colorado, Xcel Energy, offers an option called the 'AC Rewards Smart Thermostat Program,' promising those who opt-in a one-time $100 enrollment credit applied to their energy bill, along with an additional $25 per year of participation. The catch? The company can prevent customers from increasing their air conditioning usage past a certain level during days where power grids are strained.
According to a report from Denver 7, many customers were shocked on Tuesday when they lost the ability to turn their AC setting down on a 90-degree day, locked out of their thermostats by a message that read "energy emergency." According to the report, AC controls were stuck at about 78 degrees for several hours, with 22,000 customers that had opted-in being impacted. The decision to implement the shutdown for the first time in the program's six-year run was due to an unexpected outage in Pueblo adding to the demand on an already hot day.
According to Xcel Energy marketing related to the program, the "smart thermostat provides an easy and convenient way to manage your home's heating and cooling comfort, as well as costs" promoting an "energy-saving lifestyle." Adjustments are made "during the hottest summer days" based on energy demand, though "control events may occur anytime during the cooling season."
While opting out can be done at any time, the threshold for where air conditioners will be set on hot days does not seem to be clearly listed on the website page related to the service. The page also notes that "emergencies may cause a control event that cannot be overridden."
This air conditioning lockout comes as energy remains a hot topic worldwide. In recent days, California asked residents not to charge their electric vehicles during a heatwave. Meanwhile, England has seen energy prices increase five-fold compared to August 2021.
don't sign up for new thermostats from electric company i did it burned out my a/c compressor, and they said TS
"In recent days, California asked residents not to charge their electric vehicles during a heatwave. Meanwhile, England has seen energy prices increase five-fold compared to August 2021." --
Welcome to the green energy world that we've been paying so much to enter!! -- The sooner we go nuclear, the sooner we can stop the insanity.
I find that hilarious because I don't have a smart thermostat. Probably only lib tarded Dimwits do
