The Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) and the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area have teamed up to put on the first SCRG Steep Gullies Gauntlet charity event. Proceeds from the event will go toward building a new headquarters facility for the team.
"It is time for SCRG to have a place to call home, a place that meets the needs of a team that responded to 217 calls in 2021 and was the second busiest backcountry search and rescue team in the state of Colorado," the Arapahoe Basin Colorado said in a news release.
The Steep Gullies Gauntlet will take place on March 11, and is meant for the "hardiest of skiers and riders" according to Arapahoe Basin. Participants will see how many Steep Gullies laps they can complete.
"You can register for the event and solicit sponsors for each lap you ski, or if the Steep Gullies isn’t your thing, you can buy a raffle ticket or attend the taco dinner after the event. Registration is $200 and comes with a raffle ticket, registration is coming soon. However you choose to participate, your money goes toward helping SCRG build a new home," the release said.
The current SCRG facility was built in the 1960's and is located in the Frisco County Commons area.
"The space lacks adequate vehicle and equipment storage space, and a training or administrative room. Vehicles and equipment that are essential for SCRG to respond to backcountry emergencies quickly and efficiently are parceled out to lockers and other garages around the county. Training takes place outside or in a space borrowed from the local fire departments or other agencies," the release said.
SCRG plans to break ground on the new headquarters by spring 2022, with hope to complete construction by 2023.
To find more information or to register online, visit the Arapahoe Basin Colorado website here.
