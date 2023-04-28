An ambulance that was responding to an emergency call in Boulder rolled onto its side on Friday after being struck by car, according to a statement by the Boulder Police Department.
The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM, at the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and 55th Street.
The ambulance was reportedly struck by a 25-year-old male driver in a Chevy Impala.
"There were no patients inside the ambulance, but an EMT student who was riding in the back suffered minor injuries," officials said.
The Impala driver has since been issued a summons for careless driving causing injury and failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, police said.
"The original call for medical help was not impacted as another nearby ambulance responded," officials reported.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.