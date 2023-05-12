According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an emergency fish salvage order has been issued for South Catamount Reservoir found at 9,229 feet of elevation on the Colorado Springs-area Pikes Peak.
The local utility company has plans to lower the water level in order to perform maintenance on the dam. As a result, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily suspended bag and possession limits for South Catamount Reservoir in order to limit loss of fish during the project.
The emergency fish salvage only applies at South Catamount Reservoir, not other nearby bodies of water.
While participants in the salvage must still have a valid fishing license, all forms of legal fishing are allowed. Up to four rods can be used at a time during this salvage without requiring the user to acquire a second rod stamp. Fishing must be done during daylight hours.
While the salvage is set to start immediately, an end date is yet to be determined. Stay tuned to press releases from Colorado Parks and Wildlife or contact the local district office for additional details.
For reference, South Catamount Reservoir should not be mistaken for Crystal Creek Reservoir, which is wrapped by the Pikes Peak Toll Road. South Catamount Reservoir is located just past that, before North Catamount Reservoir is reached.
South Catamount Reservoir's location in relation to these other bodies of water can be seen on the map below.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife can be reached at 719-227-5200.
