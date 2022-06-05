A 27-year old skier from Boulder County was hospitalized on Saturday, after getting seriously injured in the Indian Peaks Wilderness, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's office.
Emergency services received a distress call at around 9:53 AM, regarding a skiing accident at the Fourth of July Trailhead, on the flank of South Arapaho Peak in an area known as Skywalker Couloir.
"The Sheriff’s Office was able to map the location of the accident and get further information about the severity of the injuries, believed to have been sustained from a fall down the couloir," the release said.
Crews from Med Evac air ambulance, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and the Colorado Army National Guard responded to the scene. The skier was located at 12:43 PM.
"The patient was then hoisted out of the accident site by a Colorado Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter. The patient was transferred to the Med Evac Helicopter and transported from the scene to a Denver area hospital at 1:47 PM with life-threatening injuries," officials said.
Information on the cause of the fall, or the skiers most recent condition have not yet been made available.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.