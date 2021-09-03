Elk crossing street in Yellowstone File photo. Photo Credit: M_MUC1968 (iStock).

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado, which means those in some mountain towns can expect to start seeing more of this massive mammal rolling through. They'll be spotted on sidewalks, in local parks, on golf courses, and even blocking the road.

Mark Johnson, the 'voice of the Buffs', took to Twitter to share footage of an 'elk jam' stopping traffic in the town of Evergreen. In the footage, accompanied by his well-known voice, Johnson captures traffic stopped on a four-lane road as elk pass through.

While this traffic jam isn't too intense, more like it will start to occur in following weeks. It's important to always be aware for wildlife while on Colorado's roads and, if it gets in your way, be ready to avoid it. In a scenario like this and when it is safe to stop, it's best to let the animal proceed naturally without attempting to scare it off the road or drive around it.

Read more about elk rut here.

