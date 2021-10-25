Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to reports of a young bull elk that was severely tangled in a child's swing set seat in Jefferson County on Monday morning.
CPW photos of the incident show the ropes of the swing wrapped tightly around the elk's antlers, strapping the seat to his snout like a muzzle.
CPW first received reports of the entangled animal on Saturday, but weren't able to catch up with it until a couple days later.
After tranquilizing the elk, officials worked to remove the swing seat.
"Its antlers were cut off for safety and to keep the bull from getting harvested this season," CPW said in a tweet.
Eventually the elk was freed from the swing, seen back on its feet shortly after.
(5/6) Back on its feet after waking from the sedation, the elk can now go eat and drink without that child's seat covering its head. pic.twitter.com/RL9TUEKrFW— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 25, 2021
Luckily, thanks to community member reports, this animal was rescued, but the situation could have been deadly for the elk if the swing had not been removed. It would have prevented the the animal from being able get the food and water it needs for survival.
"During winter, deer and elk have little to eat and live off the fat stores they’ve gained during the warmer months. The animals can lose 20-30 percent of their body weight during the winter. Consequently, they have few calories to spare and they are especially vulnerable in stressful situations," CPW said in a previous news release about tangle hazards.
CPW is encouraging residents to be good neighbors to wildlife, removing tangle hazards from their yards, including hammocks, hanging lights, volleyball nets, and other items that elk and deer can get stuck in.
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW.
