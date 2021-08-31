It's bugling time (AKA rut season) in Rocky Mountain National Park, which means several meadows will soon close to prevent the "disturbance and harassment" of wild elk during the fall mating season.
Rocky Mountain National Park will put annual meadow closures in place, starting on Wednesday, September 1st, for travelers on foot or horse off of established roadways or designated trails from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.
These closures include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow and will remain in effect through Sunday, October 31st.
Fishing in the Fall River, Thompson River, or Colorado River within these posted areas will also remain off-limits from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
Elk calling and the use of spotlights or vehicle headlights for spotting wildlife remains prohibited in the park.
Reservations are currently required for visiting Rocky Mountain National Park, located just outside of Estes Park. Find more details here.
Editor's Note: Do not ever attempt to approach wild animals. Elk can be dangerous, especially during the rut. Bulls may become particularly aggressive in the fall, so it's best to keep your distance. Be safe and enjoy the change of scenery soon to come with the sounds of bugling elk.
