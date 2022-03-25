Colorado's largest theme park, Elitch Gardens, has officially announced its 2022 opening day.
"From thrilling roller coasters to pint-sized adventures, a splashin’ water park and tons of special events, there’s thrills for all. Park opens April 30th!" the park's website says.
The park's water attractions, however, will remain closed until Memorial Day weekend, according to park officials.
Single-day tickets can be purchased online for $44.99 or at the main gate for $64.99. Visitors can also buy season passes online for a discounted price of $74.99 until April 10.
This season, the park will be enforcing a new policy that requires minors to be accompanied by adults.
"Beginning at 3:00pm, all minor guests aged 16-17 years must also be accompanied by an Adult Chaperone defined as a parent, legal guardian or other responsible, supervising adult at least 21 years of age who traveled to the park with the minor’s party," the park's website reads.
They are also looking to hire individuals "16 to infinity" as the season begins, according to a tweet posted earlier this month.
Join our team! We are hiring in all departments for ages 16 to infinity! Perks include free admission on days off and tickets for friends/family. Apply online at https://t.co/oIwcaYRZfL. pic.twitter.com/VIJk7Qb6md— Elitch Gardens (@ElitchGardens) March 23, 2022
