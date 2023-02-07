Seasoned backcountry travelers tend to be well aware of concerns like avalanches, snow wells, and frigid temperatures, but a Colorado search and rescue group is warning the public about another risk – electrocution.
As snow stacks up around the state, Routt County Search and Rescue is warning those in the backcountry about risks associated with the power infrastructure. After all, the more snow there is, the less distance there is between its surface and power lines above. This heavy snow can also down powerlines and bury them. This can be particularly problematic for snowmobilers.
With heavy snow and drifts capable of burying electrical equipment or lowering clearance height, backcountry travelers should be on the lookout for signs of powerlines, wires, and electrical equipment that may be hidden by the snow. Never touch a downed line that may be encountered. Instead, report it to local authorities.
In the case of Routt County, Steamboat Resort is reporting a current base of 79 inches – more than six feet. With deeper totals found in the mountains, particularly on Buffalo Pass, it's easy to see how drifting could cover dangerous hazards, as well as lifting the surface that's being travel to a height where getting clotheslined while traveling at a high rate of speed could pose a serious problem.
