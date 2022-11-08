In the theme of Election Day, popular Boulder County trail conditions Twitter page @BoCo_Trails has requested that the public "elect to keep single track single" and we'd have to agree.
During this time of the year, plant life on the side of trails doesn't grow back well, which can lead to erosion when people walk off-trail opposed to stopping on-trail and allowing another trailgoer to pass where it is responsible to do so. When travel takes place off-trail – even if it's right beside the trail – this can damage plant life and mean erosion that widens the trail. This is particularly problematic on more narrow 'single track' trails, where not as much space to pass is available.
Not only can walking off-trail lead to environmental damage, it can also be a money suck, as money used for the parks and recreation space may now be used to repair old trails instead of bettering or building other ones.
Think twice before stepping off trail to save a few seconds. Instead, keep your feet or tires on the designated path and pass other trailgoers where it's safe to do so.
It's also worth noting that muddy trails can exist in fall and winter. When you encounter a muddy trail, walk through it – not around it. Walking around mud (thus walking off-trail) can also lead to erosion. Granted, it's better to avoid muddy trails altogether, as creating steps in mud can also be damaging to trails. Plan ahead to hike at a place that gets more sun and dries quicker if you think there might be a risk of mud.
For updates on trails in the Boulder area, follow @BoCo_Trails on Twitter.
All good points which too many trail users simply do not consider.
