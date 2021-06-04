Two men suffered injuries in wildlife attacks at the height of the birthing season over the last week in Colorado. The first incident occurred early Saturday morning on May 29 in Steamboat Springs and the second on Thursday, June 3 in Evergreen.
In Steamboat Springs, an elderly man was knocked on his back after being charged and stomped several times by a cow moose with two calves near Snowflake Circle and Meadow Lane.
According to officials, the victim stated that his small dog was outside unleashed when he heard barking and realized there was a moose in the area. The moose, which was about 50 to 70 feet away, attacked the man when he stepped forward to grab his dog.
“Cows will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” said Wildlife Officer Tim Woodward. “Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”
The man was examined for minor injuries on site by his daughter-in-law, who is an ICU nurse.
Just a few days later, a 90-year-old man was also injured in an incident involving a cow elk near the Hiwan Hills area in Evergreen. According to officials, the elk had charged after several individuals in the area.
While no contact between the man and the elk is believed to have been made, he was sent to the hospital for a hip injury related to the incident.
Aggressive behavior of moose in Steamboat Springs and elk in Evergreen and Estes Park has been reported within the last week, according to officials.
It's the time of the year when elk, moose, and deer are bedding to have their young and can become really aggressive when defending their off spring - it's really important to give wildlife their space.
Officials say the incidents serve as a reminder that wildlife are wild and can act in unpredictable ways.
“As people are recreating for the next three or four weeks, they should be keeping their dogs on a leash or leaving them at home,” said Kristin Cannon, Deputy Regional Manager for CPW’s Northeast region. “They should be aware of their surroundings and should give all wildlife plenty of space.”
Moose and elk calves are born between May and June each year in Colorado. Moose calves generally weigh between 26 and 28 pounds at birth, while elk calves can weigh up to 35 pounds.
Editor's Note: Respect wildlife and give them their space, especially during this time of the year.
(2) comments
Two mother bears, each with two cubs, have been killed after stupid humans conducted themselves with zero regard for their presence of being in 'bear country'.
Humans- get a clue!
I don't understand why they have to kill the mamas [sad]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.