Holiday weekend mountain travelers, be warned – big snow is about to hit Colorado's I-70, sure to slow down traffic and likely to cause major delays.
An image published by the National Weather Service shows snow accumulation through Saturday of up to 17 inches expected on Vail Pass and up to 16 inches in the area of Eisenhower Tunnel – two areas that have proven problematic during heavy snowfall in the past. Those traveling in this corridor should closely watch the National Weather Service forecast and alerts and should be prepared for possible long delays and stranding.
See the full tweet where this image came from below, which also shows snow of up to 23 inches on Rabbit Ears Pass. Other mountains passes around the state, like Wolf Creek Pass, are also likely to get dangerous.
⚠ Heads up travelers! Headed to the mountains? Heavy snow is likely to develop tonight and continue tomorrow! Snow and blowing snow will lead to difficult travel at times. Be prepared and take it slow! #cowx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 23, 2021
These are also new graphics. Please give us feedback! 📝 pic.twitter.com/xcu9nkJc5h
