According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they're investigating a string of eight animal killings as multiple poaching cases in San Miguel County. In each case, animals were shot and left behind to rot, with no ethical reason for abandonment.
The incidents occurred over a roughly two-week period, from October 30 to November 16.
The first poached animal was a small buck that was discovered in higher elevations of Dry Creek Basin on October 30. Upon investigation, officers received the report of another small buck that was killed and left behind less than a mile away. Both of these animals were found within walking distance of the road and were shot in a way that would have been instantly fatal. According to officers, an ethical hunter would have no reason not to retrieve and harvest these bucks.
Another dead mule deer buck was found on November 6, likely shot the same day. In the same manner of the first two bucks, this buck was killed with a clean shot and found walking distance from the road with no apparent reason not to collect.
During the November 6 investigation, it was reported that two bull elk had been killed and left behind on the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area, also killed with a clean shot and close to the road, also without apparent ethical reason for abandonment.
The sixth, seventh, and eighth poached animals were found on November 17 in Callan Draw, southwest of Norwood – a spike bull elk and two cow elk. In this case, it appeared as if an attempt was made to retrieve the cow elk, though they were ultimately abandoned. It is believed these elk were killed on November 15 or 16.
According to CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy, "the initial information on each animal in these cases came from hunters in the field who took the time to call and report that something was going on. These ethical hunters are as concerned about this happening as we are.”
Poaching is considered a serious crime in Colorado with serious penalties. CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla referred to this case as an "egregious violation of Colorado’s laws surrounding hunting and fishing, which require hunters to prepare game meat for human consumption."
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance in solving these crimes. All killings took place within Game Management Unit 70.
If you were in the areas described and have any information regarding these incidents, call an authority at 970-209-2368 or 970-209-2374. To provide information anonymously, the public can contact Operation Game Thief by phone at 877-265-6648 or by email at game.thief@state.co.us.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Sounds like some lazy Jerk/s just wanted to get off on killing something and have no respect for these animals. I was taught at a very young age that you just don't waste food! Hope they put them away for a good while to set an example, then make them collect road kill for at least five years!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.