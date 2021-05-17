A stormy spring is set to continue in Colorado with more rain and thunderstorms on the way to parts of the state.
Monday's most severe weather is expected to hit south-central and southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo County south to the New Mexico border and eastward from that. Landspout tornadoes will be possible, along with hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of a hen's egg, according to the National Weather Service. Wind speeds are expected to be in the range of 58 to 69 miles per hour with confidence that the storm will land rated as "high."
Storms are expected to start in the more central area around Pueblo, Huerfano, Utero, and Las Animas counties around 2 PM, moving to the southeastern corner of the state around 4 PM.
A 'flash flood watch' has also been issued for parts of the state, including in the area of burn scars in the south. See impacted areas below:
Along the Front Range, rain and lightning can be expected once afternoon hits – typical of spring in Colorado. The National Weather Service warns those in the area of burn scars to be cautious, particularly those in Boulder and Larimer counties. Multiple large wildfires that took place in 2020 will likely continue to be areas of risk during heavy rainfall.
Afternoon thunderstorms are also expected in the central mountains. The Western Slope will be relatively dry, though some areas may see late afternoon storms. The Eastern Plains will likely see thunderstorms with possible heavy rain and hail.
Looking ahead, several more days of widespread rain are expected to hit much of Colorado this week. Rain will likely fall during the afternoon again tomorrow and Wednesday with a sunny day expected Thursday.
For the most up-to-date weather information, check out the National Weather Service website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.