The Park County Coroner's Office is launching a renewed effort to identify an individual whose remains were discovered in June 2020 by a group of teenagers that were hiking in the Lost Creek Wilderness Area.
The body was completely unidentifiable and in the "near complete" skeletal stage of decomposition upon discovery, according to a report from the National Missing and Unidentified Person System (NAMUS).
"The person is somebody that we believe probably died in the 2018 to 2019 range," said Park County Coroner Coroner David Kintz Jr.
Coroners were able to determine that the individual was a male between the ages of 25 and 50 years old. He was also estimated to be between five feet and five inches and six feet and one inch tall.
A backpack, hiking poles, a star-of-life knife, an Atlanta Braves cap, size-10.5 hiking shoes, a Samsung S4 phone, and a shotgun were found with or near the body.
According to a report from The Flume, authorities have received no credible leads at this point.
Anyone with information or who believes that they know this person are asked to contact the Park County Coroner’s Office at 719-836-4340.
(2) comments
Interesting they found a cell phone but can't just find out who the SIM was registered to?
VailGeek, yes as I thought that when you found a cell if you open it you can find contact for who ever the owner is or was! Guess I was or might be wrong! Jess
