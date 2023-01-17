A new bill that was introduced to the Colorado General Assembly this month aims to criminalize the slaughter of horses for the purpose of human consumption in Colorado.
Horse meat is not federally illegal in the United States, but according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture there are no inspected horse slaughter plants in the country.
Senate Bill 22-038 would prohibit the possession, purchase, sale, import, or export of horses for the intention of slaughtering them. If the bill passes, anyone who commits the crime of 'unlawful equine slaughter' could face serious penalties.
"Each equine that is unlawfully slaughtered and each 100 pounds of equine meat derived from unlawful slaughter is a separate offense. A first violation is a class 1 misdemeanor with a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000, and a second or subsequent violation within a 10-year period is a class 5 felony with a mandatory minimum fine of $5,000," the bill reads.
Also, anyone convicted of 'unlawful equine slaughter' would be "forever prohibited from owning, possessing, or caring" for a horse. They'll also be banned from participating in a public livestock market for 3 to 5 years, the bill reads.
The full bill can be found here.
