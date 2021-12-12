Traffic

Photo Courtesy: The Colorado Department of Transportation 

Update: CDOT restored power and reopened eastbound I-70 at around 2:40 PM. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed eastbound Interstate 70, one mile east of the Eisenhower Tunnel between the Loveland Pass and East Frisco exits, due to a power outage in the tunnels on Sunday.

The department announced the closure at around 1 PM on Sunday in a tweet, and are urging drivers to detour to Loveland Pass. 

The cause of the outage was not immediately available, but a CDOT spokesperson told Denver 7 in an interview that wind could be the cause. 

