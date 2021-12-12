Update: CDOT restored power and reopened eastbound I-70 at around 2:40 PM.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed eastbound Interstate 70, one mile east of the Eisenhower Tunnel between the Loveland Pass and East Frisco exits, due to a power outage in the tunnels on Sunday.
The department announced the closure at around 1 PM on Sunday in a tweet, and are urging drivers to detour to Loveland Pass.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 - CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 216 - US 6; Loveland Pass. Alternate route use US 6 Loveland Pass. https://t.co/k2BRUM5iUf— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 12, 2021
The cause of the outage was not immediately available, but a CDOT spokesperson told Denver 7 in an interview that wind could be the cause.
