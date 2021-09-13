Photo Credit: National Weather Service.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit Colorado early on Monday morning.

At about 3:27 AM MDT, the 3.8 magnitude earthquake was felt roughly 8 kilometers northwest of Pritchett, Colorado, which is located in the southeast corner of the state.

Earthquakes in the 2.5 to 5.4 magnitude range are typically felt, but generally don't cause much damage. Structural damage tends to start happening in the 5.5 to 6.0 magnitude range.

That being said, most earthquakes in Colorado occur at a much smaller magnitude, often lower than 2.5.

At this point, damage or injury has not been reported, though it's still early in the day and new reports may emerge. According to the mapping of the earthquake, the shockwave radius stretched into neighboring states.

This is the only 2.5+ magnitude earthquake that has occurred in Colorado in the last 30 days. Five additional earthquakes have occurred in the 1.0 to 2.0 magnitude range in that period.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

