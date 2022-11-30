Curious how Colorado's snowpack is doing after a few recent storms? It's behind the 30-year median, but not by much.
As of November 30, Colorado's snowpack is at 91 percent of the median at 3.1 snow water equivalent inches. The median snow water equivalent for this date is 3.5 inches.
While that means snowpack is lagging behind a bit, there's still plenty of time to catch up. The median peak snow water equivalent date is still 130 days away, on April 8, with the median peak snow water equivalent on that date at 16.9 inches.
It's also worth noting that the current 3.1 snow water equivalent inches is much higher than it was on the same date last year, when the state snow water equivalent was at 1.9 inches.
The image below shows the current percent of the snow water equivalent norm in different regions across the state. Compared to many previous years, this shows a fairly even distribution of snow relative to the norm for each region.
With more big snow on the way this weekend, Colorado could close the gap when it comes to approaching median statewide snowpack. We'll have to wait and see.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.