Curious how Colorado's snowpack is doing after a few recent storms? It's behind the 30-year median, but not by much.

As of November 30, Colorado's snowpack is at 91 percent of the median at 3.1 snow water equivalent inches. The median snow water equivalent for this date is 3.5 inches.

This season's snow water equivalent is depicted by the black line on this chart, with the median snow water equivalent between 1991 and 2020 depicted by the neon green line. Map: USDA.

While that means snowpack is lagging behind a bit, there's still plenty of time to catch up. The median peak snow water equivalent date is still 130 days away, on April 8, with the median peak snow water equivalent on that date at 16.9 inches.

It's also worth noting that the current 3.1 snow water equivalent inches is much higher than it was on the same date last year, when the state snow water equivalent was at 1.9 inches.

This season's snow water equivalent is depicted by the black line on this chart, with the median snow water equivalent between 1991 and 2020 depicted by the neon green line. The brighter blue line shows last season's snowpack. Map: USDA.

The image below shows the current percent of the snow water equivalent norm in different regions across the state. Compared to many previous years, this shows a fairly even distribution of snow relative to the norm for each region.

Map Credit: USDA.

With more big snow on the way this weekend, Colorado could close the gap when it comes to approaching median statewide snowpack. We'll have to wait and see.

