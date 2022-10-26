According to the USDA, Colorado is currently at 120 percent of the median to-date snowpack as of noon on October 26. That being said, whether or not snowpack is at the normal amount for this time of the year varies greatly by region.
The highest 'percent of median' to-date snowpack is found in southwest Colorado, with the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, and San Juan River Basin being at 313 percent of the norm for October 26. Meanwhile, the South Platte, which includes Denver, is at just 41 percent.
See this detailed on the map below:
With a La Niña year ahead, this early start for Southwest Colorado is a good thing. It's predict that this portion of the state will be a bit drier than normal throughout the winter.
Meanwhile, snow is starting to hit the state on a more regular basis as fall progresses. Winter weather advisories issued this week call for up to 10 inches in some regions, with higher totals possible above tree line.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.