West Metro Fire Rescue took to Facebook on Sunday to share information about several products that have recently been recalled due to potential fire/burn hazards.
Ancheer E-bikes with the model number AM001907 were among the items recalled. Model numbers can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual but not on the bike itself.
According to West Metro Fire, Ancheer has received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks, including four reports of burn injuries.
"The lithium-ion batteries can ignite, explode or spark, posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a post on their website.
"Consumers should stop using the recalled e-bikes immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount," it said.
